Actress Nimisha Sajayan went through a massive body transformation for her film 'Babita Singh Reporting'. She gained 14 kg, going from 58 to 72 kg, for her role. Now, she's back to her fit self and has shared the tough story of her weight loss journey.

Nimisha Sajayan's Fat-to-Fit Journey

The film ‘Babita Singh Reporting’ has been making a lot of news lately, and the cast is getting a lot of applause from fans. Actress Nimisha Sajayan, who plays Babita or 'Baby' Singh, has especially won hearts. But playing this role was a huge challenge for Nimisha. She had to gain about 14 kg for the character and then lose it all.

The actress recently took to social media to share her experience. She revealed that to play Baby Singh, she had to go from her usual 58 kg to 72 kg. Nimisha also opened up about how difficult the weight loss journey was.

Orry: Internet Sensation Gives Peek Inside £14,000 London Rental! (WATCH)

How Nimisha Lost the Weight

In her post, Nimisha wrote, "To play this character, I had to put on about 14 kg, going from 58 kg to 72 kg. But the journey to lose that weight was a whole other story. The first 10 days were the toughest... I wasn't sleeping properly, had crazy mood swings, and felt exhausted and frustrated. There were so many moments when I honestly felt I couldn't do it. I even had days where I would sit in front of my trainer and just cry, telling him I can't do this anymore."

Charu Asopa: Actress Alleges Rajeev Sen Cheated On Her During Pregnancy!

Nimisha gave a huge shout-out to her trainer, Ali Shifas, for his support during her weight loss journey. “If it wasn't for you, I would have probably given up. You were my biggest support throughout this journey. You pushed me when I needed that extra pressure, encouraged me when I wanted to quit, and kept reminding me to trust the process," she said.

She added, "You fought with me on my bad days and were there for me every single day. There were so many days I was frustrated, tired, and ready to give up. But you made sure I got back up and tried again. Now that I've lost the weight, I look back and realise this journey wasn't just about weight loss. It was about patience, trusting the process, and most importantly, having the right person by your side."

Daily Gym Workouts

In her emotional post, Nimisha mentioned that consistency was the key to her weight loss. She said that going to the gym every day and working out helped her shed the extra kilos. Along with her exercises, long walks on the treadmill were also a big part of her routine.