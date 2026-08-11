Sony Pictures announced its festive content slate, headlined by Rohit Sharma's entertainment debut and Ajay Devgn hosting Crime Patrol. The lineup also features KBC 18, Scam 2010, Indian Game Show, and a host of new regional programming.

Sony Pictures unveiled its expansive festive-season content slate, which ranges from Rohit Sharma's debut on the platform to Ajay Devgn's hosting debut with Crime Patrol. According to the press note by Sony Network, the slate brings this strategy to life through premium intellectual properties (IPs), globally successful formats adapted for Indian audiences, new homegrown concepts and content designed to reach viewers across television and digital platforms.

Bringing this content universe together digitally is Sony LIV's new brand positioning, 'It All LIVs Here', establishing the platform as the digital home of SPNI's entertainment and sports offerings. Headlining the festive slate is Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, which premieres today on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The new season returns with the campaign thought 'Sochna Padega', while continuing the show's legacy of celebrating knowledge, aspiration and life-changing stories.

New Hindi Entertainment Lineup

Expanding its Hindi entertainment portfolio, cricket icon Rohit Sharma will make his entertainment debut with his own show on the network. Ajay Devgn is set to debut as a host for a gripping true-crime series, Crime Patrol 2026, bringing extraordinary real-life cases to audiences through the show's distinctive storytelling. Adding comedy and high-energy entertainment to the slate is Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, which will bring celebrities together for a series of entertaining challenges. The content offering further includes 'Scam 2010', a Sony LIV, Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment series directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The show chronicles the rise and fall of a massive financial empire.

Regional Content Expansion

Padma Shri awardee Madhuri Dixit will host Kon Honar Crorepati, bringing a new identity and energy to the Marathi edition of the iconic KBC format. According to the press note, for Tamil audiences, Sony LIV will present MasterChef Tamil, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tamil Idol, the first Tamil adaptation of the globally acclaimed singing competition format with music maestro AR Rahman, who will lead the search for Tamil Nadu's next outstanding singing talent.

SPNI's Vision for Diverse Content

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO - Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said, "India's entertainment landscape is increasingly being shaped by audiences who move freely across languages, genres and screens. Our focus is therefore on building compelling intellectual properties and stories that can connect with audiences wherever and however they choose to watch. This festive slate brings that approach to life. It combines some of our most enduring franchises with new formats, marquee talent, a growing regional portfolio and an exceptional calendar of live sport. From Kaun Banega Crorepati and our new Hindi entertainment properties to our offerings in Marathi and Tamil, we are building a wider and more diverse content portfolio, with our television network and Sony LIV working together to take it to audiences across India," as quoted in a press note. (ANI)