Rohit Saraf is ready to break away from his chocolate-boy image. The actor admits feeling ‘trapped’ by his romantic-hero persona and hopes upcoming projects showcase his versatility and bring him diverse roles.

Rohit Saraf has carved a special place in the hearts of young audiences with his charming screen presence and romantic roles. From Dear Zindagi and The Sky Is Pink to Mismatched, the actor has increasingly been associated with the quintessential chocolate-boy persona. However, Rohit now wants to challenge that perception and prove that there is much more to his acting than being the lovable romantic hero.

‘There Are Days When I Feel Trapped’

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Rohit admitted that while he appreciates the image that audiences have given him, he sometimes feels restricted by it. He explained that after Mismatched became popular, it became easier for filmmakers to imagine him as the cute and romantic guy.

Rohit, however, says he doesn't blame filmmakers for playing safe, acknowledging that large amounts of money are involved in every project. According to him, taking a chance on an actor outside the conventional choice requires courage.

From Romantic Hero To Freedom Fighter

Rohit briefly stepped away from his familiar image with Vikram Vedha, where he portrayed a rugged, heartland character. His next major transformation comes with Prime Video's upcoming series The Revolutionaries, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

The actor plays freedom fighter Sachindra Nath Sanyal in the series, a role that allowed him to explore a completely different side of his craft.

‘I Want To Be Seen For More’

Rohit hopes the project encourages more filmmakers to consider him for unconventional parts. He says he would like to be approached for characters that aren't defined by good looks or romantic appeal.

Discussing his preparation for The Revolutionaries, Rohit admitted that recreating the era was challenging because he had no personal reference point. Instead, he relied heavily on the script and Nikkhil Advani's passion to understand the world of the characters.