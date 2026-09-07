Kolkata's 91st Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity inaugurated its 'Beyond Sound' theme, with organisers confident it will attract huge crowds and set a new benchmark, possibly outshining South Kolkata's pandals this festive season.

As Durga Puja preparations gain momentum in Kolkata, the 91st year of Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity began with the inauguration of its theme, 'Beyond Sound’, with organisers and public representatives expressing confidence that it will attract massive crowds and set a new benchmark for the city's festive celebrations.

'One of the Finest in Kolkata'

Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity Chief Advisor Tamoghna Ghosh said Durga Puja in Bengal is always special and expressed confidence that this year's celebrations would draw even more visitors. "Durga Puja in Bengal is always special, but this year it promises to be even better, drawing even more eager visitors. I can say with confidence that the Chorebagan theme, which was inaugurated today—will be one of the finest in Kolkata," Ghosh told ANI.

North vs South: A Friendly Rivalry

He said that the competitive spirit among Puja committees remains an integral part of the celebrations, adding that North Kolkata could outshine South Kolkata this year. "There is a healthy competition involved, as is the case with every aspect of Durga Puja... This time, North Kolkata is set to outshine South Kolkata," he said.

BJP MLA Vijay Ojha also highlighted the competitive element associated with themed Durga Puja celebrations, saying that committees seek to attract large crowds of devotees through elaborate decorations and themes. "Durga Puja involves a competitive element centered around themes, much like the spirit of rivalry seen during Janmashtami celebrations in individual households. In Durga Puja, the competition revolves around which pandal can attract the largest crowds of devotees," Ojha said.

He said there has long been a friendly rivalry between North and South Kolkata over themed Durga Puja celebrations. "There has long been a friendly rivalry between North and South Kolkata regarding these themed celebrations. Speaking specifically about this year, while South Kolkata has historically held the lead, every Durga Puja committee strives to put its best foot forward, creating elaborate decorations that inspire people to visit," Ojha said.

He further praised the Chorebagan theme and said it was likely to attract a large number of visitors. "This time, the Chorebagan area of North Kolkata has introduced such a magnificent theme that it is bound to draw massive crowds and set a new benchmark for public celebrations," the BJP MLA said.

'A Massive Global Street Art Festival'

Theme artist Susanta Shibani Paul said organising the Puja this year had been challenging as the committee had only two months to complete preparations. "Organizing the Puja this time is quite a challenge for us because we only had two months. The government in Bengal has changed, so the Puja is being organized in a new way under the new administration," Paul said.

Paul expressed confidence that Kolkata and Bengal's Durga Puja would gain greater global recognition, describing the festival as a massive street art celebration. "I feel that Kolkata’s, and Bengal’s, Durga Puja will now gain global renown... I believe there is no other street festival of this magnitude anywhere else in the world, Kolkata’s Durga Puja has truly evolved into a massive global street art festival," he said.

He added that the work would be completed before the local community preview, after which the venue would be opened to the general public. "We will complete the work before the local community preview, after which it will be opened to the general public," Paul said.

The Devotional Connection

Chief Sevayat of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Daitapati Bhabani Das Mahapatra, meanwhile, spoke about the devotional connect between Lord Jagannath and Maa Durga in Bengal. "When speaking of Bengal, the greatest source of joy, and history bears this out—is that Lord Jagannath and Maa Durga both reside in everyone's hearts here," Mahapatra said.

"We witnessed the worship yesterday and will see more today; preparations for the arrival of Mata Rani are underway with great enthusiasm and beauty, thanks to the dedicated efforts of all the devotees here," he added.

Drawing a parallel with the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Mahapatra said the festivities surrounding Maa Durga were also being organised on a grand scale. "Just as the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is organized on a grand, world-class scale, the devotees here are arranging the festivities for the arrival of Mata Rani and the worship of Maa Durga with equally magnificent and meticulous organization," he said.

The Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samiti is celebrating its 91st year with the 'Beyond Sound' theme, adding another chapter to Kolkata's tradition of combining religious devotion with large-scale artistic and thematic installations. (ANI)