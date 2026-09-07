Actor David Harbour won his first career Emmy for his role in the HBO series 'DTF St. Louis'. He took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actor David Harbour won his first career Emmy on Sunday, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance as Floyd Smernitch in the HBO series 'DTF St. Louis' at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, People reported.

Harbour, 51, had previously received two Emmy nominations for his role in 'Stranger Things'. His win for 'DTF St. Louis' marked his first Emmy victory as an actor. Speaking about the recognition, Harbour described the moment as "very moving", highlighting the show's strong showing at this year's awards. "The fact that there were 13 nominations across the board for this show? And all the acting in it got nominated? It's just like an embrace of us in a way that I really appreciate. I am taking the time to bask in and appreciate it," Harbour said, according to People.

Star-Studded Competition

Harbour faced competition in the category from Jason Bateman, Richard Gadd, Richard Jenkins, Charles Melton and Nick Offerman.

Bateman, who stars as Clark Forrest in 'DTF St. Louis', is a two-time nominee at this year's awards. He also received a nomination for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Black Rabbit', taking his career Emmy nomination tally to 18. He previously won an Emmy for directing 'Ozark' in 2019.

Gadd earned his fourth Emmy nomination for 'Half Man', in which he plays Ruben in the drama series about two estranged brothers, which he also created. Gadd previously swept the 2024 Emmys for 'Baby Reindeer', winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, as per the outlet.

'DTF St. Louis' also earned Richard Jenkins his fourth Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Detective Donoghue Homer. Jenkins was previously nominated for playing Lionel Dahmer in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie in 2015 for 'Olive Kitteridge'. Jenkins said he was "stunned" when he learned of his nomination for the HBO series, praising his co-stars Harbour and Bateman. "I mean, Jason and David, they're extraordinary in this. So that's what you figure, that's what's going to happen," Jenkins said, according to People.

Charles Melton was the only first-time nominee in the category. He was recognised for his role as Austin in 'Beef' Season 2, which received 16 nominations overall, including nominations for co-stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan. "To be recognized and celebrated, it's something I don't take lightly. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it, I really am. It's pretty sick," Melton said of his nomination.

Nick Offerman, meanwhile, was also a double nominee this year. Along with his nomination for playing Chester Arthur in 'Death by Lightning', he received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'. "It's pretty kooky. I've been working for a long time, and to get a couple of pats on the back is pretty wild. I was happy just getting jobs, so then to get any kind of commendation on top of that feels like I better keep minding my manners," Offerman said, according to People.

Emmy Awards Schedule

The 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 78th Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will air live on NBC and Peacock on September 14. (ANI)