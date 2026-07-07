Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli have started filming for the fourth and final season of the Netflix series 'Mismatched.' The actors, returning as Rishi and Dimple, shared their excitement about concluding the popular coming-of-age story.

Actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli have started filming for the fourth and final season of Netflix's popular coming-of-age series 'Mismatched.' The makers announced the update on social media, confirming that the final chapter of Dimple and Rishi's journey is now in production.

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The announcement marks the return of the lead cast as the team reunites to continue the story that has gained a loyal fan following over the years. Produced by RSVP Movies, the upcoming season will bring back familiar faces while also promising new moments and surprises for viewers.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

'Feels Incredibly Emotional': Cast on Returning for Final Season

Sharing her excitement about returning to the set, Koli said playing Dimple has been an important part of her journey and that coming back for the final season is an emotional experience.

"Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking," Prajakta said as per a release.

Saraf also spoke about returning as Rishi and said the show has given him some of his favourite memories. He added that being back with the team and stepping into the character once again feels special.

"Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical," he said.

'Mismatched' follows the story of Dimple and Rishi as they navigate love, friendship and growing up. The fourth season will bring their journey to a close. (ANI)