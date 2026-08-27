The trailer for Nikkhil Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' is out, a period drama starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada. The Prime Video series follows four youths leading an armed resistance against the British.

The trailer of Nikkhil Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' is finally out, offering a glimpse into high-octane period drama in which four individuals lead the armed resistance against the British Raj for India's independence. The series stars Bhuvam Bham, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.' The trailer introduced four revolutionaries, including Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada) as they wage an armed resistance against British rule, with the formidable General Dyer (Jason Shah) closing in at every turn.

The video was full of high-octane action scenes, capturing the scale of a rebellion forming against the might of an empire. Despite all the action, the series is expected to highlight youth, friendship, conviction and sacrifice, with four young Indians risking everything for a free nation they may never live to see.

Prime Video shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Wednesday. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcgI7kokpc7/?

Bhuvan Bam on Playing Rash Behari Bose

Bhuvan Bam opened up about his character in the series, saying 'Rash Behari' was a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. "What excited me about The Revolutionaries was that it isn't a conventional freedom-fighter drama. It's a story about four young heroes fighting for what they believe in, while navigating conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood. Rash Behari was a 'behrupiya', a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. Because so little archival material exists about him, I had the freedom to build him from instinct, and Nikkhil sir's clarity and conviction gave me the confidence to explore that mystery. We have had the best cast and crew come together to make this show, and I'm grateful to Prime Video for bringing these untold stories to audiences around the world," said Bhuvam Bam, as quoted in the press note.

Rohit Saraf on his role as Sachindra Nath Sanyal

Rohit Saraf, who plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, said, "Playing Sachindra Nath gave me the opportunity to step into a world that was completely new, both physically and emotionally. While it is an honour to portray a real-life hero from India's fight for freedom, what stayed with me was his childlike innocence paired with an unshakeable conviction; qualities that make him remarkably relatable even today. It was a role that required intensive training, allowing me to push myself far beyond my comfort zone. Collaborating with Nikkhil Advani and the team behind The Revolutionaries has been nothing short of a dream, and I hope the audience connects with my character and the poignant stories this series brings to light."

Release Date and Production

The series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. It will release on Prime Video worldwide on September 11, 2026. (ANI)