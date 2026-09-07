Actor Ernest Harden Jr., 73, secured his first-ever Emmy for his guest role in HBO Max's 'The Pitt'. During the 2026 Emmys, he dedicated the award for Outstanding Guest Actor to the late Bette Davis, with whom he co-starred in 'White Mama'.

Actor Ernest Harden Jr. won his first Emmy at the 2026 Emmys for his performance as alcoholic patient Louie Cloverfield in HBO Max's medical drama series 'The Pitt', dedicating the award to late actor Bette Davis, according to Deadline.

Harden Jr., 73, received his first-ever Emmy nomination for the role and converted it into a win in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category during Night 2 of the 2026 Emmys.

"I am on cloud 25," Harden Jr. said backstage. "I'm not saying this is a complete surprise because The Pitt is such a powerful show to come from, but just to get it in your hands is like unreal."

While accepting the award, Harden Jr. kept his eyes closed and paid tribute to his parents. "I just wish my parents were here to see this, they would have been so proud," he said. The actor also thanked 'The Pitt' executive producers, including John Wells, and star Noah Wyle for giving him the opportunity. "They hired me and believed in my talent ... and the reason I stayed around was because I was good," Harden Jr. said, according to Deadline.

A Career Milestone and Poignant Dedication

Harden Jr.'s Emmy win marks a major milestone in a career spanning more than five decades. Reflecting on the beginning of his career, he recalled making his first speaking appearance in a film in 1974, in Sydney Pollack's 'Three Days of the Condor', which was released in 1975 and starred Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway.

"I've been in the business since 1974, that's the first time I ever spoke in a film; it was a movie called Three Days of the Condor with Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway," he said. "From then I've just been doing my thing, trying to work where I could. I got some beautiful breaks."

Among those opportunities was a recurring role on Norman Lear's sitcom 'The Jeffersons' from 1977 to 1979. Harden Jr. later landed a leading role opposite Bette Davis in the 1980 television movie 'While Mama'. The film followed a poor, elderly white woman, played by Davis, who befriends a Black boy, portrayed by Harden Jr. During his Emmy acceptance speech, Harden Jr. dedicated the award to Davis, who had received an Emmy nomination for her performance in 'White Mama' but did not win. "We didn't make it then but this one is for us!" Harden Jr. said.

Reflections on 'The Pitt'

'The Pitt' represented the biggest television series role of Harden Jr.'s career, with the actor appearing across 11 episodes over two seasons. Backstage, he recalled discovering that his character would die in the second season. Harden Jr. said he initially became suspicious after members of the show's wardrobe department began stopping him and crying.

"One time I said to Noah, am I gonna die because all the wardrobe people and everybody's stopping me and they're crying and I'm saying, what’s going on? I plan on being here five years! That's just five days in The Pitt world," Harden Jr. said, referring to the show's format, in which each season unfolds over the course of a single shift.

Harden Jr. said Wyle reassured him about the character's fate, according to Deadline. "Noah said, sit right here, and he said, America's gonna cry for you, and he wasn't lying," he said. "He just said trust me."

Victory in a Competitive Category

In the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, Harden Jr. competed against fellow 'The Pitt' guest actor Jeff Kober, as well as Colman Domingo for 'Euphoria', Jeff Hiller for 'Pluribus', Jonathan Pryce for 'Slow Horses' and Bradley Whitford for 'The Diplomat'. Harden Jr.'s victory marks a significant recognition for a veteran performer whose career has largely consisted of supporting roles in films and guest appearances on television series. (ANI)