Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Richly deserved' says Shashi Tharoor as Gulzar is honoured with Jnanpith Award

    58th Jnanpith Award 2024: Urdu poet-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar was honoured with the Jnanpith Award, one of the highest Indian literary awards. Shashi Tharoor extended his congratulations on social media.

    Richly deserved says Shashi Tharoor as Gulzar is honoured with Jnanpith Award RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Gulzar, a well-known Urdu poet, songwriter, and filmmaker, has received the Jnanpith honour, the highest Indian literary honour given annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their "outstanding contribution to literature." Shashi Tharoor praised the old poet on X.

    Gulzar has received the prestigious Jnanpith Award. Shashi Tharoor greeted X. He wrote, "Warmest congratulations to Gulzar Sahib on winning India’s highest literary award for lifetime achievement, the Jnanpith Award, for his extraordinary services to Urdu poetry. Richly deserved! One of those rare accolades applauded both by the general public & the cognoscenti (sic)."

    Also Read: Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of their wedding

    In a statement, the Jnanpith selection committee said, "It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar."

    "Along with his long film journey, Gulzar has been setting new milestones in the field of literature. In poetry, he invented a new genre, 'Triveni', which is a non-mukaffa poem of three lines. Gulzar has always created something new through his poetry. For some time now, he has also been paying serious attention to children's poetry," Bharatiya Jnanpith said in a statement.

    Previously, Gulzar got the Sahitya Akademi Urdu Award in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and about five National Film Awards for his contributions to film.

    The Jnanpith Award contains Rs 21 lakh in award money, a Vagdevi statue, and a citation.

    Also Read: Esha Deol to join politics? Hema Malini says, 'Might join soon'

    A selection committee lead by Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Rai decided who should get the award. The committee also included Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Prof Suranjan Das, Prof Purushottam Bilmale, Praful Shiledar, Prof Harish Trivedi, Prabha Verma, Dr Janaki Prasad Sharma, A Krishna Rao, and Jnanpith director Madhusudan Anand.

    Aside from Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has been selected the laureate of the 58th Jnanpith Award. He is the founder and leader of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot. He is a prominent Hindu spiritual leader, educator, and author of over 240 books and writings, including four epics.

    Gulzar's brilliant career spans decades, and he has captivated audiences with his evocative poetry, excellent narrative, and soulful songs. His remarkable ability to flawlessly merge lyrics and music has resulted in timeless tunes that have lasted through generations. Gulzar's artistic vision has left an everlasting influence on Indian culture, from his early work in films like Kabhie Kabhie and Anand to his directorial endeavours such as Maachis and Mausam.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eager to walk beside him... Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' RBA

    'Eager to walk beside him...' Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film NIR

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film

    Brahmayugam 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy NIR

    'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many RKK

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many

    Recent Stories

    Houthi group claims missile strike on British oil tanker amid Israel-Gaza conflict (WATCH) AJR

    Houthi group claims missile strike on British oil tanker amid Israel-Gaza conflict (WATCH)

    Eager to walk beside him... Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' RBA

    'Eager to walk beside him...' Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    Kerala news live 18 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados ATG EAI

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon