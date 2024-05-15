IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have encountered difficulties in the powerplay throughout the season, with head coach Justin Langer conceding their shortcomings in this crucial phase of the game. Despite the pervasive trend of ultra-aggressive cricket, particularly evident in powerplays, Langer expressed uncertainty regarding the team's ability to replicate such performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

In the ongoing IPL season, teams have frequently breached the 200-run mark, achieving it 37 times. However, LSG managed this feat only once against Chennai Super Kings last month. Langer attributed their struggles to the challenging conditions on the Lucknow wicket, emphasizing the team's failure to capitalize on powerplays compared to their counterparts.

Reflecting on their recent loss to Delhi Capitals, Langer remarked, "The Lucknow wicket has been a real contest between bat and ball whereas a lot in this tournament has been very one-sided towards the bat. So that's certainly, we haven't capitalised in our powerplay like some of the other teams have."

Despite a commendable effort by pace all-rounder Arshad Khan, who propelled LSG's innings with an unbeaten 58 off 33 balls, they fell short in their chase, ending at 189 for 9. Langer praised Khan's potential as a cricketer but emphasized the need for consistency, particularly in bowling, to fully harness his capabilities.

Tristan Stubbs' standout performance for Delhi Capitals drew Langer's attention, highlighting the importance of strategic match-ups in modern cricket. Langer acknowledged the role of data analysis in shaping match strategies and emphasized the significance of specialist bowlers in exploiting favourable match-ups.

Assistant coach Pravin Amre credited the back-up players and Indian bowlers for their contributions despite missing key players in the Delhi Capitals squad. He commended the performance of Indian bowlers in crucial situations, emphasizing their role in the team's success throughout the season. Amidst unforeseen challenges, including injuries to key players, Amre lauded the resilience of the squad, culminating in their fifth-place finish in the tournament.

