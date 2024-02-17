Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of their wedding

    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Ahead of their wedding festivities, the two went to the Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday to receive blessings before their big day.

    Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa on February 21, 2024. 

    Rakul wore a pink Anarkali suit and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with modest jewelry and black sunglasses. 

    Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani wore a mint green kurta, black jeans, shades, and brown slippers. He wrapped a blue shawl around his neck. 

    The two were observed exiting a car and carrying offerings for the temple as well. The couple was initial going to marry in the Middle East.

     Rakul and Jacky momentarily stood for the photographers before entering the temple; they even spoke with them, and it seemed as though they were congratulated.

