Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024

Despite the importance of these elections, Telugu star Prabhas chose not to use his right to vote, which shocked many given his popularity. These elections witnessed a turnout of Tollywood celebrities exercising their voting rights.

The Telugu state elections held on Monday were extremely important, with high voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AP held voting in 175 assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary seats, while Telangana contributed 17 parliamentary seats. These elections saw a significant turnout of Tollywood celebrities exercising their voting rights.

However, one notable individual was glaringly absent among the beautiful stars: Prabhas. Despite the importance of these elections, Prabhas elected not to use his right to vote, which shocked many given his popularity.

While artists such as SS Rajamouli took extra efforts to vote, travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad, while senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, aged 82, set an example by voting, Prabhas' absence was notable. Prabhas has missed voting before; he did not vote in the past elections. However, his decision has sparked criticism, as his actions as a public person have the potential to impact his admirers and followers.

Many people on social media have pointed out that Prabhas' refusal to engage in the voting process sets a bad example, especially given how many others are enthusiastically participating. This is especially unfortunate given his family's political affiliations; his uncle, Krishnam Raju, was an MP, and his aunt, Shyamala Devi, recently supported the TDP coalition. Despite his hectic schedule, many anticipated Prabhas to prioritise voting, acknowledging its significance in a democratic society.

Prabhas is currently filming Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, a fantasy epic starring Akshay Kumar, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal in crucial roles.

On the job front, Prabhas is anticipating the release of his forthcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to be released on June 17th. Following this, the actor will begin filming Salaar 2, which many fans eagerly anticipate.

