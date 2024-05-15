Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google I/O 2024: Project Astra is now 'universal AI agent', can read anything through phone's lens; WATCH

    Google's Project Astra, a new AI agent, answers queries in real time via text, audio, or video inputs. It identifies objects, explains code, finds items, and suggests names for a dog. Astra's capabilities will be integrated into Gemini app via Gemini Live interface.
     

    Google I/O 2024: Project Astra is now universal AI agent can read everything through phone's lens WATCH demo gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    The keynote at Google I/O 2024 was, unsurprisingly, all about AI. The company has a lot of catching up to do with OpenAI now taking ChatGPT to the 4o version earlier this week. The I/O 2024 keynote demonstrated the work Google has been doing behind the scenes with the assistance of the Google Deepmind AI team.

    One of the products to emerge from the lab is Project Astra, a next-generation AI assistant that claims to integrate AI into mobile devices through spatial understanding and video processing to provide correct information.

    Google's approach, which is built on Gemini, is essentially a way of telling OpenAI that we are ready for fight. So, how does this version of the AI Assistant operate? Google uses your phone's camera to instruct the AI assistant and help you grasp what's around you. Here's a small demonstration that Google displayed during the keynote.

    It can even read code written on a PC and assist you in determining its purpose or solving complicated codes. That's not all; you can point the camera towards the street and ask the AI assistant to tell you where you are and provide more specific information if necessary.

    Moreover, Google showcased the use of Project Astra being used via a smartphone or smart glasses, suggesting that there could be a major Gemini powered revamp to Google Lens down the road.  Google says Project Astra is able to process information faster by encoding video frames, combing video and speech input into a timeline of events and caching all this information for recall.

    Google said these Project Astra features will be accessible in Gemini Live, the primary app, later this year. The technology will first operate on Pixel phones, but Google hopes to expand the AI helper to include smart glasses and TWS earbuds in the future.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OpenAI GPT 4o powered ChatGPT can now sing crack jokes teach languages solve mathematics problems and more watch gcw

    OpenAI’s GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT can now sing, crack jokes, teach languages, solve math problems & more (WATCH)

    OpenAI Spring Update event: Take a look at BIG announcements that took the spotlight gcw

    OpenAI's Spring Update event: Take a look at BIG announcements that took the spotlight

    Apple Vision Pro to launch outside Unites States for first time; Is India on the list? gcw

    Apple Vision Pro to launch outside Unites States for first time; Is India on the list?

    Google I/O 2024 on May 14 tonight: How to watch event LIVE in India? What to expect? gcw

    Google I/O 2024 tonight: How to watch event LIVE in India? What to expect?

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Milestone in J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' connectivity: BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km Sungal tunnel snt

    Milestone in J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' connectivity: BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km Sungal tunnel

    Tea Brew! 7 key tips to store leaves properly ATG EAI

    Tea Brew! 7 key tips to store leaves properly

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know RKK

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi AJR

    Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

    Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know his career, personal life and more gcw

    Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know his career, personal life and more

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon