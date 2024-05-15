Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Milestone in J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' connectivity: BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km Sungal tunnel

    Dubbed as the 'Golden Arc Road', the Akhnoor-Poonch road serves as a vital link connecting the southern part of Kashmir to the western region, encompassing key border districts such as Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch.

    Milestone in J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' connectivity: BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km Sungal tunnel snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 15, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: Enhancing the country’s border’s infrastructure, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a major breakthrough in the 2.79-kilometre Sungal Tunnel on the strategic Akhnoor-Poonch road.

    Dubbed as the 'Golden Arc Road', the Akhnoor-Poonch road serves as a vital link connecting the southern part of Kashmir to the western region, encompassing key border districts such as Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch.

    Stretching across 200 kilometers, this highway plays a crucial role in facilitating civilian movement and military deployments. With the impending functionality of the Sungal tunnel, the distance between Akhnoor and Sunderbani will be shortened by nearly 10 kilometers, offering a more direct route while bypassing the intricate curves of the existing roads.

    Among the four major tunnels, the Kandi and Naushera tunnels were completed on November 25, 2023, and January 28, respectively. The newly completed Sungal tunnel is connected to the 700-meter Naushera tunnel.

    A spokesperson from the Border Roads Organisation highlighted that the construction of the Sungal tunnel marks a significant milestone in bolstering border infrastructure and regional connectivity. This development is expected to streamline transportation, stimulating socio-economic advancement along National Highway 144A.

    According to the BRO's statement, the completion of the tunnel will halve travel time, facilitating quicker movement of troops and logistical support to defence forces.

    The construction under Project Sampark is expected to be completed by 2026, the BRO added.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya snt

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya

    4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe snt

    4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya snt

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus snt

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus

    Jammu and Kashmir Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH) snt

    J&K: Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Google I/O 2024: Project Astra is now universal AI agent can read everything through phone's lens WATCH demo gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Project Astra is now 'universal AI agent', can read anything through phone's lens; WATCH

    Tea Brew! 7 key tips to store leaves properly ATG EAI

    Tea Brew! 7 key tips to store leaves properly

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know RKK

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi AJR

    Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

    Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know his career, personal life and more gcw

    Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know his career, personal life and more

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon