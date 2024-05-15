Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    At Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt has upset many by remaining silent on the situation in Gaza.

    First Published May 15, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt is well-known for her exceptional dress sense, and she made another impression at this year's Met Gala. She was greeted with screams from the audience and eager yells from the photographers while wearing a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree. Fans couldn't get enough of her beautiful appearance. However, her growing fame appears to have landed her on the 'Blockout 2024 list' as there's a debate brewing since she's been chastised for remaining silent on the situation in Gaza.

    Israel-Hamas conflict

    In recent months, there has been a growing trend of supporters criticizing celebrities who have not spoken out enough about Israel's attacks on Gaza. Following the Met Gala, this practice became a full-fledged movement, with people sharing lists of blocked celebrities on platforms like X.

    Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    Celebrities' names in the blocked list

    The boycott or blocking movement tries to encourage these celebrities to use their large platforms to promote peace. Popular names on the celebrity blocklist include Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Justin Timberlake, and many more.

    People have been pushing celebrities on social media for months to speak out in support of a Gaza cease-fire. The Met Gala, with its A-list attendees, became a source of discontent, with some comparing it to 'Hunger Games'.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
