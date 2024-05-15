Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    Get ready for the star-studded 77th Cannes Film Festival as Greta Gerwig leads a distinguished jury, including Lily Gladstone and Ebru Ceylan. With diverse talents and expertise, they'll shape the festival's legacy

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 15, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    The esteemed jury members for the 77th Cannes Film Festival have been unveiled, with Greta Gerwig leading the charge as president. Gerwig, celebrated for her directorial prowess showcased in 'Barbie,' assumes the historic role as the first female American director to preside over the Cannes jury, succeeding Ruben Östlund, the director of 'Triangle of Sadness' and two-time Palme d'Or recipient.

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members ATG

    Greta Gerwig

    Joining Gerwig is a stellar lineup of industry luminaries, each bringing their own unique contributions to the panel.

    Lily Gladstone

    Lily Gladstone, renowned for her captivating performance in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' returns to Cannes following her groundbreaking achievements, including becoming the first Native American woman nominated for an Oscar and securing a Golden Globe award.

    Ebru Ceylan

    Ebru Ceylan, the co-writer of the Palme d'Or-winning masterpiece 'Winter Sleep,' adds her rich artistic perspective to the jury. Ceylan, a multifaceted talent hailing from Turkey with a notable career spanning photography, acting, and screenwriting, is no stranger to Cannes, having previously showcased her work in the Short Films Competition.

    Eva Green

    Eva Green, the French actor acclaimed for her roles in Ridley Scott's 'Kingdom of Heaven' and the television series 'Penny Dreadful,' brings her unparalleled depth and versatility to the jury, enriching the panel with her diverse expertise.

    Pierfrancesco Favino

    Pierfrancesco Favino, a prominent figure in Italian cinema known for his memorable performances in films such as 'The Traitor' and 'Nostalgia,' lends his considerable experience and discerning eye to the Cannes jury.

    Hirokazu Kore-eda

    Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese director whose masterful film 'Shoplifters' clinched the Palme d'Or in 2018, returns to Cannes as a jury member, following his previous success where his film 'Monster' received accolades for best screenplay.

    Juan Antonio Bayona

    Juan Antonio Bayona, the Spanish director acclaimed for his debut horror film 'The Orphanage' and his recent work 'Society of the Snow,' which earned an Oscar nomination for best international feature film, brings his distinct vision and storytelling prowess to the Cannes jury.

    Nadine Labaki

    Nadine Labaki, the Lebanese director and screenwriter celebrated for her critically acclaimed film 'Capernaum,' joins the Cannes jury after earning widespread recognition and nominations, including nods from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Oscars.

    Omar Sy

    Omar Sy, the French actor whose remarkable talent garnered him a Cesar award for his performance in 'The Intouchables,' as well as roles in blockbuster hits like 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'Jurassic World,' rounds out the illustrious panel, contributing his expertise and charisma to the Cannes jury.

    ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    Athiya Shetty's cryptic post amidst controversy surrounding KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka osf

    Athiya Shetty's cryptic post amidst controversy surrounding KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka

    Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? RBA

    Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? Here's what we know

    Urfi Javed goes BALD? Here's the truth to actress' no hair look photo; Read on ATG

    Urfi Javed goes BALD? Here's the truth to actress' no hair look photo; Read on

    Blackbuck poaching case 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan RBA

    Blackbuck poaching case: 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on May 15: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city? AJR

    Gold rate on May 15: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city?

    Rajasthan All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine AJR

    Rajasthan: All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    New petrol, diesel price announced on May 15: Check rates here AJR

    New petrol, diesel price announced on May 15: Check rates here

    Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 7 best movies of the 'Dhak Dhak Girl' RKK

    Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 7 best movies of the 'Dhak Dhak Girl'

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon