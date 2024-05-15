Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

Get ready for the star-studded 77th Cannes Film Festival as Greta Gerwig leads a distinguished jury, including Lily Gladstone and Ebru Ceylan. With diverse talents and expertise, they'll shape the festival's legacy

The esteemed jury members for the 77th Cannes Film Festival have been unveiled, with Greta Gerwig leading the charge as president. Gerwig, celebrated for her directorial prowess showcased in 'Barbie,' assumes the historic role as the first female American director to preside over the Cannes jury, succeeding Ruben Östlund, the director of 'Triangle of Sadness' and two-time Palme d'Or recipient.

Greta Gerwig

Joining Gerwig is a stellar lineup of industry luminaries, each bringing their own unique contributions to the panel.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone, renowned for her captivating performance in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' returns to Cannes following her groundbreaking achievements, including becoming the first Native American woman nominated for an Oscar and securing a Golden Globe award.

Ebru Ceylan

Ebru Ceylan, the co-writer of the Palme d'Or-winning masterpiece 'Winter Sleep,' adds her rich artistic perspective to the jury. Ceylan, a multifaceted talent hailing from Turkey with a notable career spanning photography, acting, and screenwriting, is no stranger to Cannes, having previously showcased her work in the Short Films Competition.

Eva Green

Eva Green, the French actor acclaimed for her roles in Ridley Scott's 'Kingdom of Heaven' and the television series 'Penny Dreadful,' brings her unparalleled depth and versatility to the jury, enriching the panel with her diverse expertise.

Pierfrancesco Favino

Pierfrancesco Favino, a prominent figure in Italian cinema known for his memorable performances in films such as 'The Traitor' and 'Nostalgia,' lends his considerable experience and discerning eye to the Cannes jury.

Hirokazu Kore-eda

Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese director whose masterful film 'Shoplifters' clinched the Palme d'Or in 2018, returns to Cannes as a jury member, following his previous success where his film 'Monster' received accolades for best screenplay.

Juan Antonio Bayona

Juan Antonio Bayona, the Spanish director acclaimed for his debut horror film 'The Orphanage' and his recent work 'Society of the Snow,' which earned an Oscar nomination for best international feature film, brings his distinct vision and storytelling prowess to the Cannes jury.

Nadine Labaki

Nadine Labaki, the Lebanese director and screenwriter celebrated for her critically acclaimed film 'Capernaum,' joins the Cannes jury after earning widespread recognition and nominations, including nods from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Oscars.

Omar Sy

Omar Sy, the French actor whose remarkable talent garnered him a Cesar award for his performance in 'The Intouchables,' as well as roles in blockbuster hits like 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'Jurassic World,' rounds out the illustrious panel, contributing his expertise and charisma to the Cannes jury.

