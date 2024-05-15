Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    Meet Messi, the charming canine sensation from 'Anatomy of a Fall', who stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival 2024's red carpet. With elegance and grace, Messi's presence captivated fans, marking his second Cannes appearance and showcasing his continued charm in Hollywood and beyond

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Messi, the beloved canine star from the acclaimed film 'Anatomy of a Fall', made a grand entrance onto the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, charming photographers and fans alike with his graceful demeanor and playful presence. As the first celebrity to arrive at the prestigious event, Messi's border collie elegance captivated onlookers, eliciting cheers of 'Messi! Messi!' from the crowd.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NEON (@neonrated)

    With poise and flair, Messi ascended the stairs of the Palais des Festivals, posing regally and lifting his front paws in acknowledgment of his adoring fans. For a magical twenty minutes, he held sway over Cannes, his playful bark resonating along the Croisette while keeping the red carpet miraculously unsoiled.

    This marks Messi's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, having previously won the esteemed Palm Dog award for his role in 'Anatomy of a Fall'. Since then, he has become a beloved furry star in Hollywood, gracing events such as the academy luncheon and the illustrious Oscar ceremony, where his charm and cuddliness endeared him to audiences.

    ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    But Messi's presence at Cannes is not merely nostalgic; he continues to captivate audiences through daily one-minute videos for French television, showcasing his adorable antics for a TikTok compilation. With a camera stick clenched in his teeth, Messi is set to charm attendees and viewers alike during the 10-day long film festival, where luminaries from the cinema world and fashion converge under one roof.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
