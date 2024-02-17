Esha Deol to join politics? Hema Malini says, 'Might join soon'

Entertainment
Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has expressed that her daughter Esha Deol is interested in politics.
Hema, who is a Mathura native and present BJP member of the Lok Sabha, recently said this when discussing the support she receives from her family.
When asked about whether her daughters are interested in joining politics, the veteran actress said, "If they want."
Hema Malini said that Esha might enter politics in the upcoming years as she has a strong inclination for that.
She claimed that it is something she enjoys doing and so in the upcoming years, if she is interested, she will definitely join politics."
Esha is currently making headlines after she announced her divorce from her husband Bharat Takhtani.