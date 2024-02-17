Entertainment

Esha Deol to join politics? Hema Malini says, 'Might join soon'

Esha Deol interested in politics?

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has expressed that her daughter Esha Deol is interested in politics.

Hema Malini reveals how her family supports her

Hema, who is a Mathura native and present BJP member of the Lok Sabha, recently said this when discussing the support she receives from her family.

Hema Malini on daughters interest in joining politics

When asked about whether her daughters are interested in joining politics, the veteran actress said, "If they want."

Esha Deol to join soon?

Hema Malini said that Esha might enter politics in the upcoming years as she has a strong inclination for that. 

Esha enjoys politics

She claimed that it is something she enjoys doing and so in the upcoming years, if she is interested, she will definitely join politics."

Esha Deol divorce

Esha is currently making headlines after she announced her divorce from her husband Bharat Takhtani. 

