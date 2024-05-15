Lifestyle

Tea Brew! 7 key tips to store leaves properly

Discover the art of preserving tea freshness! Learn 7 key tips for proper storage to maintain flavor and aroma. Elevate your tea experience today!

Image credits: Pixabay

Air-tight Containers

Store tea in air-tight containers to prevent exposure to air, which can cause it to oxidize, lose flavor. Choose containers made of ceramic, glass, or tin

Image credits: Pixabay

Avoid Light

Keep tea away from direct sunlight or strong artificial light, as UV rays can degrade its quality over time. Store tea in a dark cupboard or pantry to maintain its freshness
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Cool and Dry Environment

Tea should be stored in a cool, dry place to prevent moisture absorption, which can lead to mold growth and spoilage. Avoid storing tea near the stove or other sources of heat

Image credits: Pixabay

Keep Away from Strong Odors

Tea easily absorbs surrounding odors, so store it away from strong-smelling foods or spices. Consider using odor-resistant containers or storing different types of tea

Image credits: Pixabay

Minimal Temperature Fluctuations

Fluctuations in temperature can affect quality of tea. Aim to store tea in a consistently cool environment, avoiding drastic temperature changes that could impact its flavor

Image credits: Pixabay

Use Proper Packaging

If you buy tea in bulk, transfer it to smaller, air-tight containers for storage. This minimizes air exposure each time you open the container, helping to preserve

Image credits: Pixabay

Keep Different Types Separated

Different types of tea have distinct flavors and aromas, so it's best to store them separately to prevent flavor cross-contamination

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One