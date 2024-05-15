Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'House of the Dragon Season 2' trailer out: 'War is coming' Rhaenyra Targaryen declares; read details

    The official trailer of 'House of the Dragon Season 2' was released a few hours ago, and Rhaenyra Targaryen can be heard saying, "War is coming, and neither of us may win."

    House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer out where and when to watch RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    In the recently released official teaser for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Rhaenyra Targaryen declared, 'War is coming. The action-packed teaser depicts Rhaenyra and Alicent preparing for the civil war and the obstacles they face. Previously, the creators released two teasers for the Councils, Green and Black, symbolising King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.

    Max's official Instagram page released the trailer, with the caption, "Raise your banners. The official trailer is here (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

    As previously announced, Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' will begin streaming on Max on June 16 (June 17 in India). On June 17, the programme will be exclusively available to JioCinema Premium users in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

    'House of the Dragon', based on George RR Matin's 'Fire and Blood', tells the story of House Targaryen. According to reports, the second season will have eight episodes.

    The House of Targaryen exists in the fictional realm of Westeros, some 200 years before the events depicted in 'Game of Thrones' and around a century after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

    The sitcom stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Sonoya Mizuno, among others. The latest cast members include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, and Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower. 

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024 RBA

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    Athiya Shetty's cryptic post amidst controversy surrounding KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka osf

    Athiya Shetty's cryptic post amidst controversy surrounding KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka

    Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? RBA

    Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Nudity 9/11 taunts and more Dublin to New York video portal shuts down due to unruly behaviour (WATCH) snt

    'Nudity, 9/11 taunts & more': Dublin to New York video portal shuts down due to unruly behaviour (WATCH)

    'Ramayana' budget: Does Ranbir Kapoor's film cost Rs 835 crore? RKK

    'Ramayana' budget: Does Ranbir Kapoor's film cost Rs 835 crore?

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-95 May 15 2024: Check todays winning ticket prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-95 May 15 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case AJR

    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024 RBA

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon