    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

    Animal star Rashmika Mandanna thanked the police for arresting Eemani Naveen, the creator behind a deepfake video depicting her. He is from Andhra Pradesh.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna conveyed her appreciation to Delhi Police on Saturday after the main offender in the case involving her deepfake video was arrested. The star claimed she is "truly grateful" to people who helped her identify the genius behind the deepfake film, Eemani Naveen. The accused, a 24-year-old from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, wanted to boost followers on his Instagram handle.

    The video went viral on social media in November, prompting calls from various groups for social media restrictions. Rashmika's visage in the deepfake video was transformed into that of London-based influencer Zara Patel. The inquiry into the case began in November 2023.

    "Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @delhi.police_official. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me," Rashmika posted on Instagram.

    In November 2023, a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna became popular on social media. The video included the visage of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, clothed in black gym gear, which was modified and replaced with that of the Bollywood star.

    This deepfake film triggered a heated debate over the improper use of technology, forcing various prominent celebrities to express their worries.

    On Saturday, Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old B-Tech graduate from Andhra Pradesh in relation to the case. Officials said the Guntur native made the video to get followers on his Rashmika Mandanna fan page on Instagram.

    The accused created the video on YouTube using AI (artificial intelligence) technology. According to police, the deepfake video increased his follower base from 90,000 to 108,000 in just two weeks.

    A case was lodged based on a complaint made by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery to hurt reputation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
