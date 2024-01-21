Tovino Thomas turns 35: 7 best films of the Malayali superstar

Entertainment
Happy Birthday Tovino Thomas! From romantic sagas to intense dramas, Tovino's talent shines bright in the Indian film industry. Here's a list of the actor's top 7 films
Tovino played the lead role opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances
Guppy is a coming-of-age drama in which Tovino portrayed the character Sathyajith. The film gained attention for its unique narrative
Though a Mohanlal starrer, Tovino played a significant role in this political thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was a massive success at the box office
Tovino played a supporting role in this romantic drama directed by R. S. Vimal, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles
Tovino plays the titular character, Murali, a regular man bestowed with superpowers after a meteorite crash. His portrayal brilliantly balances the ordinary and extraordinary
In this blockbuster movie, based on Kerala floods of 2018, Tovino delivered an outstanding performance
A satirical comedy-drama directed by Fellini T.P., where Tovino played an important role. The film explored the theme of tobacco addiction