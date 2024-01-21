Entertainment

Tovino Thomas turns 35: 7 best films of the Malayali superstar

Happy Birthday Tovino Thomas! From romantic sagas to intense dramas, Tovino's talent shines bright in the Indian film industry. Here's a list of the actor's top 7 films

Image credits: IMDb

Mayaanadhi (2017)

Tovino played the lead role opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances

Image credits: IMDb

Guppy (2016)

Guppy is a coming-of-age drama in which Tovino portrayed the character Sathyajith. The film gained attention for its unique narrative

Image credits: IMDb

Lucifer (2019)

Though a Mohanlal starrer, Tovino played a significant role in this political thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was a massive success at the box office

Image credits: IMDb

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Tovino played a supporting role in this romantic drama directed by R. S. Vimal, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles

Image credits: IMDb

Minnal murali

Tovino plays the titular character, Murali, a regular man bestowed with superpowers after a meteorite crash. His portrayal brilliantly balances the ordinary and extraordinary

Image credits: IMDb

2018

In this blockbuster movie, based on Kerala floods of 2018, Tovino delivered an outstanding performance

Image credits: IMDb

Theevandi (2018)

A satirical comedy-drama directed by Fellini T.P., where Tovino played an important role. The film explored the theme of tobacco addiction

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One