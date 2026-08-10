Deepika Padukone once shared an intimate bedroom secret about Ranveer Singh, and it's all things cute and dreamy. Want to know more? Keep scrolling!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for one of the most loved and celebrated star couples who make millions of hearts beat with their stunning looks, crackling chemistry, and undying love for each other. They have been married for almost eight years now, and they continue to shell couple goals each time.

Deepika Once Shared An Intimate Bedroom Secret

Well, if you have a keen interest in their personal life, then you must know about this one intimate bedroom secret that Deepika had shared back in 2024. Yes, you read that right. Deepika once shared a cute anniversary post for her beau, and that's where the sauce lay. Yes, she wrote, "Me immediately crawling to my husband’s side of the bed as soon as he leaves for work to get the best sleep ever since it’s warmer, more comfortable, and smells like him." She added a loving message, “Happy Anniversary @Ranveersingh.”

On The Personal Front

The duo is now parents to a beautiful baby girl, whom they have named Dua Padukone. Now, they are also expecting their second baby.

On The Work Front

Deepika will be next seen in King. She also has Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. Ranveer on the other hand was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Up next he will be seen in Pralay, a high-budget Rs 300 crore post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta.