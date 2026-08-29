Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh celebrated her birthday with children at a Jain Trust. She stated she prefers their 'unconditional love' and was saddened by the Nepal floods, which prompted her to have a simple celebration.

What better way to spend a birthday than surrounded by people who bring you unconditional joy? Actor Akshara Singh chose to keep her special day simple as she celebrated her birthday with kids at a Jain Trust in Mira Bhayandar.

The actress, who is often busy with shoots, said she prefers spending her birthdays with kids whenever she gets the chance.

Finding 'Unconditional Love'

Talking about why she chose to celebrate the day with them, Akshara said she finds a special kind of happiness in their company. "I prefer to celebrate birthdays with my kids. And whenever I get time, because we are often shooting, we are always busy," she told ANI. "But whenever I want to spend a peaceful time, I come with these kids. I feel that the unconditional love that we get here, you won't get it anywhere else in the world. So I am so blessed and thankful that I got an opportunity to come here today," she added.

For Akshara, spending her birthday with the kids was more than just a celebration. She said she felt lucky to have been given the opportunity to be with them on her special day. "And maybe God gave me this opportunity that I was chosen and brought here and I am spending my birthday with them. There is nothing bigger than this for me. I have done this before too, whenever I got the opportunity," the actress said.

A Sombre Reflection

Akshara also spoke about how the recent devastating flash floods in Nepal affected her mood around her birthday. She said the situation made her question whether she wanted to celebrate with the usual birthday activities. "And it is a lot of fun. And now, naturally, when I hear about the incident in Nepal, somewhere, I was also very sad about it. And I was thinking, what is this, celebrating a birthday, cutting a cake, having fun, I didn't feel like doing all this," she said.

Instead, the actress decided to spend time with the children and return to work after getting some positivity from them. "So I was thinking, let's go and meet the kids, meet them, talk to them, and get that unconditional love and get back on the set," Akshara added.

On The Professional Front

Akshara is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has appeared in films including Tabadala, Sarkar Raj and Satya. She has also stepped into Hindi cinema with Welcome to the Jungle. The actress also featured alongside Akshay Kumar in the Hindi-Bhojpuri fusion track "Ghis Ghis Ghis". Her father, Indrajeet Singh, had earlier spoken emotionally at a Mumbai screening about her long-time dream of making it to Bollywood. (ANI)