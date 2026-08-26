There's a lot of buzz that Ranojoy Bishnu and Shamoupti Mudly's marriage is in trouble, just six months after they tied the knot. Rumours are flying that the reason is Ranojoy's alleged affair with his co-star, Avika Malakar. Now, actor Ranojoy Bishnu has finally broken his silence on all the speculation.

Ranojoy Bishnu and Shamoupti Mudly got married just six months ago. But it seems there's already trouble in paradise. The couple, who haven't even had their honeymoon yet, are reportedly heading for a split. The gossip mills are blaming Ranojoy's alleged romance with his serial's leading lady, Avika Malakar. People are saying they're not just a couple on-screen, but off-screen too. And this is supposedly why Ranojoy and Shamoupti's marriage has hit the rocks.

Putting an end to all the speculation, Ranojoy has finally spoken out. The actor said, "This isn't the first time I've been linked with her. It happened earlier too, when I was doing the serial Guddi. If I go to a coffee shop with someone, people will say we're dating. There's no logic to any of this. If I have to hide something, I'll do it secretly. And if I have something to announce, I will. I'm not a fool. I'm not the type to put on an act. After all this, if someone still wants to play detective like Byomkesh Bakshi, let them. I have nothing more to say."

For context, Ranojoy and Avika are a hit pair in the serial Pratigya, and they have a huge fan following. Adding fuel to the fire are some pictures Ranojoy and Avika posted on social media. In one photo, Avika, wearing a white chiffon saree, is seen holding onto Ranojoy's arm. This picture has only made the rumours stronger... However, Ranojoy didn't say a single word about Shamoupti. He simply said, "I am going home. I am working. And I am working a lot...."