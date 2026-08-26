Ajay Devgn remembers his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante' director Kuku Kohli, who passed away at 77. Devgn credited Kohli for changing his life. Actress Madhoo also paid tribute. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the filmmaker's last rites.

Actor Ajay Devgn is remembering his 'Phool Aur Kaante' director Kuku Kohli, expressing gratitude for the faith that the late filmmaker showed in him. In an X post, Ajay Devgn, who made his acting debut with the 1991 film 'Phool Aur Kaante', also credited Kuku Kohli for changing the course of his life.

Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti.🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 26, 2026 "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Tributes from 'Phool Aur Kaante' cast

Kuku Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which emerged as a commercial success and also marked Ajay Devgn's debut. The film also starred Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. Actress Madhoo, who featured as the female lead in 'Phool Aur Kaante', also paid her tributes on Instagram. Sharing the poster of her film, she wrote, "Miss u kuku ji."

Filmmaker's demise and last rites

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli died at the age of 77 after suffering a heart attack at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Kohli's final procession commenced at 10 am from his residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, and proceeded towards Oshiwara Crematorium.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Akhtar, arrived to pay their respects. His wife, actor Aruna Irani was in tears as she reached the crematorium.

Kuku Kohli's filmography

Kohli, who made his directorial debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante', went on to direct films including 'Suhaag' in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. His other directorial projects included 'Haqeeqat', 'Zulmi', 'Anari No. 1' and 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa'. Kohli's last directorial venture was 'Woh Tera Naam Tha', which was released in 2004.

He is survived by his wife Aruna Irani and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli. (ANI)