Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in an accident during a shoot near Digha. He and a co-star slipped into a ditch while filming a dance sequence in water. Police said the team had no permission for the shoot and are investigating.

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in a tragic accident during a shoot near Digha, officials said. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. Rahul was shooting for a TV series alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved.

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Details of the Incident

Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken.

Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location.

Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter.

About Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee came from a film and theatre background. He was born to director Biswanath Banerjee and started acting at a very young age. As a child artist, he was part of many stage shows linked to his father's theatre group.

He later appeared in films and gained recognition with the 2008 romantic film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring actress Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a big hit and helped him become a known face in Bengali cinema.