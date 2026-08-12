Bengali actor Jeet is set to play freedom fighter Ananta Lal Singh in 'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat'. He said he fell in love with the character's ideology and struggle and wants to bring his lesser-known story to a wider audience.

Bengali actor Jeet is set to play freedom fighter and revolutionary Ananta Lal Singh in his upcoming film 'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat'. The actor said he was drawn to the character because of his struggle, ideology and the questions surrounding his life.

Jeet on His Connection to the Role

Speaking to ANI, Jeet said he immediately connected with the role when he first came across the story. He said he wanted the character's journey and sacrifice to reach a wider audience through the film. "The way Anand Singh's character touched me, I can literally say that I fell in love with this character. I felt that the ideology, struggle, and sacrifice of this character should reach people through a film. That is where this journey began. I feel very fortunate."

Jeet also spoke about how little is known about Ananta Lal Singh and his contribution. He said the film could help audiences understand why his story deserves to be told. "Anand Singh's achievements have not reached us. Not many people know about him. But when people learn about him through the film, they will understand why I am talking about these things."

A Revolutionary or a Dacoit?

The actor said Singh's story cannot be placed simply under the label of a revolutionary or a dacoit. According to Jeet, the film itself leaves that question open for the audience. "Anand Lal Singh is a very exciting character. I can't call him a revolutionary or a dacoit because the film leaves us with a question: Why should we call him a revolutionary or a dacoit?"

Jeet added that he wants viewers to watch the film and form their own opinion about Singh. For him, being able to play the character has been an important part of the project. "I want people to see him in the film and decide for themselves what he was. But for me, he was such a person, such a character, whose story was very important to reach people. Thankfully, I have become a part of it, and I am able to live it."

About 'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat'

'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat', which means 'Some call him a revolutionary, others a dacoit', is based on the life of Ananta Lal Singh. The Bengali historical action-drama follows his journey during British rule and looks at the period from the anti-British movement to the years after Independence. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 14, 2026, ahead of the Independence Day weekend.