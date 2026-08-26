Kriti Sanon Net Worth: Kriti Sanon is facing a fresh spotlight after GIVA pulled its Raksha Bandhan ad following backlash over her outfit. Amid the row, her reported Rs 82 crore net worth reveals how films, brands and businesses built her fortune

Kriti Sanon's financial journey reflects how a Bollywood career can evolve into a much broader business portfolio. Sanon's net worth was estimated at around Rs 82 crores. Her income reportedly comes from acting, brand partnerships, digital collaborations and her entrepreneurial ventures.

Reports suggest that the actress commands a fee of approximately Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore for a film, depending on the project. Her commercial appeal has also made her a sought-after face for brands. Sanon has reportedly endorsed names such as Fossil, Titan, Bata, Whirlpool and Amul, with her earnings from individual endorsement deals estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

Beyond acting and advertising, Sanon has gradually established herself as an entrepreneur. Her business interests include fashion label Ms. Taken, fitness platform The Tribe, beauty brand Hyphen and production banner Blue Butterfly Films. Hyphen, in particular, has emerged as a significant part of her business portfolio, with The Economic Times report citing claims that the skincare company generated more than Rs 100 crore in revenue within its first year.

Kriti Sanon’s Luxury Lifestyle And GIVA Controversy

Her reported wealth is also reflected in her lifestyle. Sanon is said to reside in a luxury duplex in Andheri, Mumbai, reportedly paying around Rs 10 lakh per month in rent. The property has been linked to Amitabh Bachchan. She is also reported to have investments in properties in Juhu and Alibaug.

Luxury Car Collection

Her automobile collection reportedly includes an Audi Q7, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and BMW 3 Series, with the combined value estimated at around Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Sanon's brand associations have come under renewed attention following the GIVA controversy. The jewellery brand withdrew its Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring the actress after the advertisement triggered criticism online over its presentation of the festival and Sanon's outfit. The actress had responded to the criticism before the campaign was eventually pulled.

The controversy has consequently brought another aspect of Sanon's career into focus: the influence, visibility and commercial responsibilities that accompany being one of Bollywood's prominent celebrity brand ambassadors.