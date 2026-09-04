Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised the devotional film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. He shared a video discussing his personal connection to the saint and urged people to watch the film in theatres.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised the devotional film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, and urged people to watch the film in theatres. The film, which was released in theatres last month, did not have much attention around its release. However, positive feedback from viewers helped the film gain more attention in the days that followed. Sehwag is now among those who have spoken about the film.

Sehwag on His Connection with Neem Karoli Baba

In a video shared on social media, the former India batter spoke about his personal connection with the stories he had heard about Neem Karoli Baba. Talking about the saint and his influence on his followers, Sehwag said, “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them… how so much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice. Some of my closest friends are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba.”

He then recalled how he first heard about Neem Karoli Baba through one of his friends nearly a decade ago. Sharing what drew him towards learning more about him, Sehwag said, “Around 10 years ago, one of my friends had told me about him. Since then I have been hearing and reading about him. I have had an immense attraction towards Maharaj ji- his personality, his devotion, and his blessings have transformed lives. It show what he was, one who could make a person meet their true selves.”

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

The film is also set to reach international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. (ANI)