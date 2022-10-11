Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez's film promises an epic adventure like never-before

    Ram Setu Trailer out: The film features stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev Kancharana and M. Nasser in primary roles. The film promises to entertain and bring a fantastic part of India’s historic heritage to the fore.

    Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez's film promises an epic adventure like never-before RBA
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Presented by Prime Video, Ram Setu is produced with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release. Action adventure spectacle, Ram Setu, is all set for a grand theatrical release this Diwali.

    Ever since the teaser dropped, the film has been showered with immense love and appreciation, and the anticipation for the trailer has been unprecedented. Today, the makers finally released the much-awaited trailer of the action-adventure film, and fans were in for a treat. 

    Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: I box office: Collections for Mani Ratnam's directorial, drop once again


     
    With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles. The highly anticipated trailer is thrilling and engaging to watch, along with never-seen-before, breath-taking visuals. It promises to entertain and also bring to the fore an amazing part of India’s historic heritage.

    Akshay tweeted, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide."

    Also Read: Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies
     
    Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), an agnostic archaeologist who became a believer, is the protagonist of the Ram Setu narrative. He faces a race against time to establish the veracity of the fabled Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history.

    Written and Directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden), the film is a fast-paced entertainer which is best experienced and enjoyed with the entire family in theatres this Diwali.
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Ram Setu is a production of Abundantia Entertainment and is presented by Prime Video in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The movie's producers are Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Creative Producer), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), and Prime Video. Zee Studios will release Ram Setu in theatres all over the world.

    Earlier, on the joyous occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar posted a number of images from Ram Setu on his social media accounts. The first image was of an underwater Exosuit named Makar that was utilised during the underwater filming for Atrangi Re.

    The actor also shared two other images on Twitter. He then posted a photograph of a dramatic action scene and a picture of himself and South star Satya Dev. Finally, Akshay tweeted a monochrome photo of himself and disclosed when the movie's trailer would be released. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)


    Ram Setu was announced on Diwali last year, and filming started in March this year. Before Akshay and about 45 other crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, the mahurat shot was held in Ayodhya, and the makers continued to film in Mumbai. The shooting was abruptly interrupted, and it continued forever.
     
    Ram Setu releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only in theatres October 25th 2022.

     

     

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
