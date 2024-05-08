Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram airports; hundreds stranded

    The Air India Express flights allegedly canceled the service from Kochi and Kannur without informing passengers today. Around three flights from Kannur, six flights from Thiruvananthapuram and four services from Cochin airport were canceled.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 8, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Air India Express flights canceled the service from Kochi and Kannur allegedly without informing passengers due to a flash strike by employees. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Kannur, Cochin, and Thiruvananthapuram airports. Around three flights from Kannur and four services from Cochin airport were canceled.

    The flights from Kannur International Airport to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat have been abruptly canceled. Similarly, passengers scheduled to fly from Cochin International Airport to Sharjah, Muscat, Bahrain, and Daman were also canceled without prior notice. The six flight services slated to depart from Thiruvananthapuram airport have also been called off.

    The employees informed us that notification about the cancellation was received two hours ago. At the same time, unofficial information stated that the reason for the suspension of services was the flash strike of the employees. As per reports, Air India employees have gone on a nationwide strike to highlight their demands including allowance.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
