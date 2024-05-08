Who is Niddhi Tapadia? Actress dating DC player Prithvi Shaw

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is said to be dating actress Niddhi Tapadia.
The rumours came to life when the two were spotted attending the IIFA Awards together and Niddhi also appeared in the cricket stadium cheering for Delhi Capitals.
Niddhi is an actress and model who was born in Maharashtra and rose to prominence following the release of the Punjabi song 'Jatta Koka' in 2019.
The 25-year-old also appeared in the films 'Yaad Karke' (2019) and Gippy Grewal Ft 'Gurlez Akhtar: Sone DI Dabbi' (2020).
The actress began her career in 2016 as a television actor and worked on the crime show CID.
The actress has also done a few modeling jobs and photoshoots and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce.