    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: KJo has almost 17.2 million followers as of this writing, despite following only 35 Twitter handles. Karan was one of the Twitter users who was the most engaged in the film industry.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Karan Johar, a filmmaker, has formally left Twitter. KJo announced his departure from the social media network on Twitter. He said that he is "creating room for constructive energy" and that abandoning the social networking site is only one of many actions he is taking, however, it is unknown what motivated his choice to do so.

    “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" he tweeted.

    Karan Johar has almost 17.2 million followers as of the time of this writing, despite only following 35 Twitter accounts. Karan was one of the Twitter users who was most engaged in the film industry. The director often engaged with fans and responded appropriately to haters. When a viewer questioned how the location of the hidden ashram was shown on Google Maps last month, he was seen supporting Brahmastra.

     

    "Explain to me how that Ashram is hidden yet its address is available on Google Maps. According to this reasoning, the film has made 300 crore? Is this an example of Indian creativity? The tweeter made reference to a scene in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt utilise Google Maps to look for a hidden ashram that houses the secret society Brahmansh.

    Karan Johar, who produced the film, replied, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That he is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on Google maps!”

    In addition to communicating with other Twitter users, Karan frequently advertised his movies there. Uncertainty surrounds whether Karan will remove his profile or restrict his Twitter usage to only promotional activity. Karan is still active on Instagram in the interim.

    Johar's next directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" will arrive next February. He recently wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show "Koffee With Karan". 

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
