Karnataka residents can expect wet week ahead as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 days

Residents across Karnataka can expect a wet week ahead as the Meteorological Department has forecasted substantial rainfall across the state, fueled by a cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal. The southern interior districts have already experienced showers this Monday, with predictions indicating an extension of rain to South Karnataka and the coastal regions starting Wednesday.

The rain, anticipated to last for seven consecutive days, will intensify around May 13 and 14, leading to heavy downpours statewide. The northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, and Yadgiri are also expected to witness rainfall beginning Wednesday, with precipitation gradually spreading to other parts of North Karnataka in the subsequent days.



Amidst the rainy forecast, certain districts including Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, and Koppal will likely face a heat wave coupled with rain over the next 48 hours. This unusual weather pattern will bring rain and a noticeable increase in temperatures across the regions of South and North Karnataka during the same period.

Recent data released by the weather department reveals Nanjangud as the highest recipient of rainfall in the last 24 hours, registering 7 cm, followed by Krishnarajasagar with 5 cm. Other areas such as Chamarajanagar, Honakere in Mandya, and others recorded lesser amounts ranging from 1 to 3 cm. Additionally, Kalaburagi reported the highest maximum temperature at a scorching 44.5 degrees Celsius.

