    Ponniyin Selvan: I box office: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial, drop once again

    As ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ entered a new week at the box office, its collections have further dropped. The film which collected over Rs 30 crore (combined) on Saturday and Sunday, could not earn even half the earnings on Monday, registering a decline in collections.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 8:46 AM IST

    One of the biggest hits of the year 2022, Mani Ratnam-directorial ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has been raking the box office since the time it hit the theatres in September. The film opened against ‘Vikram Vedha’ and has left every other film way behind in its collections.

    The multi-starrer film which saw Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trish Krishnan and Karthi among others in pivotal roles, had stupendous earnings on the day of its theatrical release. However, despite good collections in its opening weekend, the film failed to clear its ‘Monday Test’. A similar situation was seen on its second Monday as the collections on October 10, dropped once again.

    Ponniyin Selvan: I, which opened to a stellar collection on Saturday and Sunday, once again proved to be a box office flop on Monday. While the film had earned a lot on the weekend, there has been a decline in its collections once again on October 10. According to the initial figures revealed, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has earned only Rs 5.10 crore on the second Monday of its release.

    Over the weekend, the film earned Rs 15.45 crores on Saturday and Rs 15.95 crores on Saturday. However, on Monday, there was a huge drop in its collection. At the same time, after earning on the 11th day, the total business of the film has now reached Rs 221.35 crores.

    Talking about the film, helmed by Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is a periodical drama based on the history of the Chola Empire. The pan-India film was released in the theatres in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha in the lead roles, the film also features actors Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Ravi Jayam among many others.

