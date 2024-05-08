Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks

    The Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the SSLC result 2023-24 today. After the official announcement, the results will be available on www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, PRD Live app and Saphalam 2024.

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 8, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce SSLC result 2023-24 today at 3 pm. Notably, the SSLC results will be announced 11 days earlier than the previous year. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools.

    After the official announcement, the results will be available on www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. 

    Check the results through PRD Live App

    The result will be available on the app as soon as the result is declared officially. The students can enter the register number in the link on the home page and you will get the results. The app posted through the cloud system uses an auto-scaling system that expands bandwidth as traffic increases. Therefore, the result will be available quickly without interruption. PRD Live, the official mobile app of the Information Public Relations Department is available on Google Play Store and App Store.

    Saphalam 2024:

    The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has launched a mobile app 'Saphalam 2024' for checking SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education results. Apart from individual results, complete analysis including school, education district, and revenue district level result reviews, subject-wise reviews, various reports, etc. will be available on the portal and mobile app.

    The students can download the app from the Google Play Store and access the app without login credentials. 

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
    Latest Videos
