Did THIS 17-year-old Indian actress debut at Met Gala 2024?

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt set the internet by storm as she appeared at the Met Gala 2024 on Monday.

Nitanshi Goel's Met Gala debut?

However Nitanshi Goel, a 17-year-old actress who recently debuted as Phool in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', also made her Met Gala debut.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan's production house and Nitanshi shared a picture from her red carpet look in which she wore a simple red saree, the costume from her film.

Netizens react

The theme of Met Gala 2024 was 'Garden of Time'; many thought the photo was photoshopped and just for fun and the actress did not attend the fashion event.

While some netizens bombarded the comment section applauding her simplicity.

'Laapataa Ladies'

In 'Laapataa Ladies', Nitanshi Goel plays the character of a village girl named Phool, a young bride who gets lost. 

