Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video)

Anupam Kher visited the Hanuman Garhi Mandir on January 22 in preparation for Ram Mandir's grand opening event. He claimed that it was necessary to acquire "darshan of the Lord." He also met Superstar Rajinikanth in Ayodhya.

Anupam Kher came to Ayodhya on January 21 and paid a visit to the city's Hanuman Garhi Mandir ahead of the grand Ram Mandir inauguration. He emphasised the importance of having Lord Hanuman's darshan before the inaugural ceremony. Kher told ANI that it was the 'real Diwali'. In addition to touring temples, he saw his 'close buddy' Superstar Rajinikanth in Ayodhya and spent quality time together.

Anupam Kher and several other celebrities arrived in Ayodhya on January 21 to participate in the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratistha'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the rites.

Anupam Kher went to the Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya only hours before the ceremonial inauguration. He said, "Before going to Lord Ram, it is important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman. The atmosphere in Ayodhya is graceful. The slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' is echoing everywhere. Diwali has come again and this is the real Diwali."

सब राम भक्तों के साथ मैं अयोध्या में पहुँच गया हूँ।हवाई जहाज़ में कमाल की भक्ति का वातावरण था।कीर्तन, राम जी की जय जय की गूंज।वाह! हम धन्य है। हमारा देश धन्य है! जय श्री राम! 🕉🙏🕉🕉🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/kMYLUJMrKf — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 21, 2024

As Anupam Kher reached Ayodhya on January 21, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video from his flight. In the video, he can be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and fellow passengers also join him.

Last night, on January 21, Anupam met his 'dear friend' Rajinikanth in Ayodhya. He treated fans to a sweet picture, which encapsulated their friendship. He captioned the post, " Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! #Thalaiva (sic)."

Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! ❤️🕉🙏 #Thalaiva pic.twitter.com/XcZplkYP2E — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 21, 2024

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, four years after the momentous Supreme Court decision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the rites. On January 22, the consecration ceremony is set for 12.20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

