Ram Mandir: Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya

Entertainment
On Monday morning, many Bollywood actors were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for Ayodhya.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the many celebrities invited to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty are all set to participate in the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, which is set to take place in Ayodhya today.
Abhishek Bachchan was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a yellow saree as she left for Ayodhya.The actress was accompanied by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani heads to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony
Ayushmann Khurrana wore a cream-coloured kurta and pants with a Nehru jacket and shawl..
Amitabh Bachchan was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.
Jackie Shroff was clicked with a plant at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.
Aamir Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.