Entertainment

Ram Mandir: Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya

On Monday morning, many Bollywood actors were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for Ayodhya.

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the many celebrities invited to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty are all set to participate in the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, which is set to take place in Ayodhya today. 

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Abhishek Bachchan was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a yellow saree as she left for Ayodhya.The actress was accompanied by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. 

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani heads to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony 

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ayushmann Khurrana wore a cream-coloured kurta and pants with a Nehru jacket and shawl..

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Amitabh Bachchan was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. 

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Jackie Shroff was clicked with a plant at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. 

Image credits: instagram

Celebs off to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Aamir Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. 

Image credits: VC
Find Next One