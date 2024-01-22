Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan leave for Ayodhya

    Telugu father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have already left for Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

    Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan leave for Ayodhya RBA
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Hours before departing for Ayodhya, Ram Charan met with supporters outside his Hyderabad home and was given with a beautifully constructed Lord Hanuman statue. The 3-foot bronze figure, created by famous sculptor Amarnath in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, represents fans' spiritual connection to their favourite celebrity.

    Fans who could not physically participate in the Ayodhya ceremony decided to make an idol and deliver it to Ram Charan, with a sincere plea to present it at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Aside from that, the actor was given with stunning photographs of himself in his RRR persona.

    Ram Charan was significantly affected by his fans' thoughtful gestures and took a minute to express his gratitude. “I want to thank each and every one of you who consistently visit the blood bank every Sunday. Your unwavering commitment to donating blood does not go unnoticed. I am grateful to those who travel from every corner to join us. Recently, we had the honour of attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishta, a truly blessed and proud moment for all of us. On behalf of you all, I will be visiting Ayodhya, praying at the Ram Mandir for the well-being of you and your families. Your blessings mean a lot. Thank you very much,” he said.


    Ram Charan was also joined by his superstar father, Chiranjeevi who also addressed fans and said, “I extend a warm welcome to all of you who have graced my home with your presence. Your enduring energy is a source of inspiration. Your enthusiasm, love, and affection are crucial for the success of the plans and social services we undertake, as well as the films we create to entertain you. Today, you have come as Lord Ram and Alluri Sitha Rama Raju to my home, giving Charan confidence boost. My love and affection go out to each and every one of you on this special occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta.”

    Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have already departed for Ayodhya. The paparazzi photographed the father-son combo when they arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Monday morning.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
