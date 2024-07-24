Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'How come only pilot survived?': Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows

    A private Nepalese airline plane crashed during takeoff and erupted in flames at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including a foreign national.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    A private Nepalese airline plane crashed during takeoff and erupted in flames at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including a foreign national. The pilot survived but sustained serious injuries. The Nepalese domestic flight, identified as N9AME and operated by Saurya Airlines, was en route to Pokhara for routine maintenance when the incident occurred at 11:11 a.m.

    The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft "suffered a runway excursion and burst into massive flames immediately", the Search and Rescue Centre of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

    Videos posted online captured the plane engulfed in flames and smoke, prompting a swift response from fire engines and ambulances at the scene.

    The victims included co-pilot S. Katuwal and 17 Saurya Airlines employees, which comprised a Nepali woman and a Yemeni national. Pilot Captain Manish Shakya, 37, is currently receiving treatment at Kathmandu Model Hospital.

    Among the deceased, 15 perished at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities.

    Following the accident, Kathmandu airport operations were briefly suspended before resuming, as reported by airport officials.

    Saurya Airlines, which operates flights to five tourist destinations within Nepal, has a fleet consisting of three Bombardier CRJ-200 jets, as stated on the company's website.

    The incident has sparked significant attention on social media, with many users expressing astonishment that the pilot, Captain Manish Shakya, was the sole survivor among the 18 victims. The focus of social media has been intense, with many questioning how the pilot could survive such a devastating crash. This has led to increasing calls for a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident. Users on various platforms are demanding answers and transparency, expressing concerns over the possible factors that led to the disaster.

    "Pilot is going to jail straight," wrote on user on X, while another added, "How come only the pilot survived?"

    Another user noted, "18 people died in plane crash that happened earlier today at TIA, Nepal; however, pilot is the only person who survived. Isn’t it a hack to investigate about the incident? Yes, it is because plane crashes in Nepal are not just accident but mass murder due to illegal commissions."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X following the Nepal plane crash:

    Nepal has faced criticism for its poor air safety record in recent years, with contributing factors including sudden weather changes, challenging airstrips in rocky terrains, and human error.

    According to Nepal’s civil aviation authority, there have been 914 fatalities from air crashes in the country since the first recorded disaster in August 1955.

    In January of the previous year, a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed in the resort city of Pokhara, resulting in the deaths of all 72 people on board, including five Indians. The crash was attributed to human error.

    On January 15, 2023, a Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft, registered as 9N-ANC, crashed into the Seti River bank between the old and new airports just minutes before landing. This incident marked the 104th aviation accident in Nepal and was the third deadliest in terms of casualties.

    The only two incidents with higher death tolls occurred in July and September 1992, involving Thai Airways and Pakistan International Airlines, which resulted in 113 and 167 fatalities, respectively.

    Earlier, on May 29, 2022, a Tara Air flight crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district, killing all 22 people on board, including four members of an Indian family. Similarly, in 2016, another Tara Air plane crashed on the same route, resulting in 23 fatalities.

    Additionally, in March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport, leading to the deaths of 51 people.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
