    The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel

    As fans eagerly await news of a sequel, discussions have been complicated by Anne Hathaway’s demands for a significant salary increase. Hathaway, whose career skyrocketed post-Prada, is reportedly seeking compensation that reflects her current star power

    The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Since its release in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada has captivated audiences with its blend of sharp wit and compelling performances, solidifying its place as a modern classic. The film, which starred Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, became a major hit and continues to inspire fervent anticipation for a sequel. However, bringing this sequel to life has proven challenging, particularly due to Anne Hathaway’s conditions for returning.

    Anne Hathaway’s Financial Expectations

    Anne Hathaway, who played the lead role of Andy Sachs, is reportedly holding out for a significant pay increase before agreeing to reprise her role. Having been paid approximately $1 million for the original film, Hathaway’s star power has since skyrocketed. Currently commanding between $7 to $10 million per film, her recent projects such as The Witches and Armageddon Time highlight her continued prominence in Hollywood. Given her elevated status, Hathaway’s expectation for a substantial salary is understandable.

    Impact of the Original Film

    According to sources from Life & Style, The Devil Wears Prada was a pivotal moment in Hathaway’s career, reshaping her public image and solidifying her standing in the industry. Her recent success with The Idea of You further underscores her enduring appeal in the romantic comedy genre. Despite ongoing discussions about the sequel, Hathaway’s past experiences with these talks have not been entirely positive, adding complexity to the negotiations.

    Potential Sequel Plot and Cast

    Disney is enthusiastic about reuniting Hathaway with her original co-stars, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The sequel is expected to delve into the subsequent journeys of Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Emily Charlton (Blunt), with Andy Sachs (Hathaway) playing a pivotal role in the narrative. Sources indicate that Hathaway is seeking more than just a brief appearance, emphasizing her importance to the film’s storyline.

    Production and Crew

    The sequel aims to bring back key figures from the original film, including producer Wendy Finerman and director David Frankel. Aline Brosh McKenna will also return as the screenwriter. Despite the progress, the project’s confirmation is still pending, and Hathaway’s involvement remains uncertain. Emily Blunt has expressed concerns about preserving the original film’s magic, reflecting the cautious approach some cast members have regarding the sequel.

    As negotiations continue, fans remain hopeful that the glamorous world of The Devil Wears Prada will return to the big screen, reuniting audiences with beloved characters and captivating storytelling.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
