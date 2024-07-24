Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list

It is frequently discussed regarding how much female performers charge for their films.

The list of the highest-paid actress has been out and Deepika Padukone has topped the list followed by Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone demands between Rs 15-20 crores for her films. The actress has been at the top since last year and is anticipated to remain there for quite some time.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the second highest-paid actress in the film industry. The actress from 'The Darlings' wants Rs 15 crores for her movies. She has several notable releases, including Jigra, Alpha, and Love & War.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the third place as she charges between Rs 8-11 crore. Her latest two films, 'Jaane Jaan' and 'Crew', have gotten high praise from critics.

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor have comparable pricing ranges of Rs 8-10 crore. Next on the list are Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, and Taapsee Pannu, who charge between Rs 5 and 8 crore.

