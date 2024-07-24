Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list

    It is frequently discussed regarding how much female performers charge for their films.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    The list of the highest-paid actress has been out and Deepika Padukone has topped the list followed by Alia Bhatt.

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone demands between Rs 15-20 crores for her films. The actress has been at the top since last year and is anticipated to remain there for quite some time. 

    article_image3

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is the second highest-paid actress in the film industry. The actress from 'The Darlings' wants Rs 15 crores for her movies. She has several notable releases, including Jigra, Alpha, and Love & War.

    article_image4

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the third place as she charges between Rs 8-11 crore. Her latest two films, 'Jaane Jaan' and 'Crew', have gotten high praise from critics.

    article_image5

    Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor

    Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor have comparable pricing ranges of Rs 8-10 crore. Next on the list are Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, and Taapsee Pannu, who charge between Rs 5 and 8 crore.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads RKK

    Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads

    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason RKK

    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason

    Mohanlal-Jayaprada classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now anr

    Mohanlal-Jaya Prada's classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now

    Ajith Kumar to star alongside Yash in 'KGF 3'? Tamil star signs 2 films with Prashanth Neel RKK

    Ajith Kumar to star alongside Yash in 'KGF 3'? Tamil star signs 2 films with Prashanth Neel

    The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel ATG

    The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel

    Recent Stories

    Chingri Malai Curry to Khichuri-7 popular Bengali dishes to enjoy during monsoon RBA

    Chingri Malai to Khichuri-7 Bengali dishes to enjoy during monsoon

    Kerala's railway projects in limbo due to lack of state government cooperation: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr

    Kerala's railway projects in limbo due to lack of state govt's cooperation: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara Here is what BMRCL said vkp

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara? Here’s what BMRCL said

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13! A look at its leaked design and expected prices gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13! A look at its leaked design and expected prices

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar shows off cleavage in BOLD photos [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar shows off cleavage in BOLD photos [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon