Chingri Malai to Khichuri-7 Bengali dishes to enjoy during monsoon

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular Bengali foods you might like.
A rich and creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk, often flavoured with mustard paste and served with steamed rice.
A savoury rice and lentil dish cooked with vegetables and spices, often enjoyed with fried eggplant or bhaja (fritters).
Assorted deep-fried snacks like beguni (batter-fried eggplant), fuluri (batter-fried vegetables), and chop (potato or vegetable croquettes).
Steamed rice cakes filled with a sweet coconut or jaggery filling, often enjoyed as a snack or dessert.
Hilsa fish cooked in mustard gravy, a delicacy that's much anticipated during the monsoon months.
Sweetened yogurt, which is thick and creamy, is often served chilled as a dessert to balance out the spicy and savory flavors of other dishes.
A light fish curry flavored with turmeric, ginger, and sometimes mustard oil, typically served with rice.