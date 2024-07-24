Lifestyle

Chingri Malai to Khichuri-7 Bengali dishes to enjoy during monsoon

Here are seven popular Bengali foods you might like.

Image credits: Instagram

Chingri Macher Malai Curry

A rich and creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk, often flavoured with mustard paste and served with steamed rice.

Image credits: Instagram

Khichuri

A savoury rice and lentil dish cooked with vegetables and spices, often enjoyed with fried eggplant or bhaja (fritters).

Image credits: social media

Telebhaja

Assorted deep-fried snacks like beguni (batter-fried eggplant), fuluri (batter-fried vegetables), and chop (potato or vegetable croquettes).

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Bhapa Pitha

Steamed rice cakes filled with a sweet coconut or jaggery filling, often enjoyed as a snack or dessert.

Image credits: social media

Shorshe Ilish

Hilsa fish cooked in mustard gravy, a delicacy that's much anticipated during the monsoon months.

Image credits: Instagram

Mishti Doi

Sweetened yogurt, which is thick and creamy, is often served chilled as a dessert to balance out the spicy and savory flavors of other dishes.

Image credits: social media

Macher Jhol

A light fish curry flavored with turmeric, ginger, and sometimes mustard oil, typically served with rice.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One