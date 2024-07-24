Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara? Here’s what BMRCL said

    Great news for Ramanagara residents! The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is extending metro services to the Ramanagara district. A Rs 1.59 crore tender was issued on July 9 for a study report on the Bidadi extension, with a Hyderabad-based company drafting it. The expansion will add 68 km to the network, enhancing connectivity significantly.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Good news for the residents of Ramanagara! The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced plans to extend its metro service to Ramanagara district. Following the expansion to Tumkur, the metro is set to reach another district, marking a significant milestone in its growth.

    On July 9, BMRCL issued a tender for preparing a report on the new extension to Bidadi in Ramanagara district. The tender, valued at Rs 1.59 crore, is a crucial step in advancing the metro project. A Hyderabad-based company has been selected to draft the study report.

    Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow line to open by December 2024, confirms BMRCL

    This expansion comes on the heels of BMRCL’s recent achievement of completing a 50 km stretch of metro lines earlier this year. The new project will add a total of 68 km of new routes. BMRCL officials have indicated that the tender for the study report is in its final stages, and there is growing anticipation about the specifics of the metro line in Ramanagara.

    Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

    According to the BMRCL report, the extended routes will include:

    Challaghatta to Bidadi - 15 km
    Silk Institute to Harohalli - 24 km
    Bommasandra To Attibele - 11 km

    Additionally, a new route from Kalena Agrahara to Kadugodi tree park, passing through Jigani, Sanekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, and Varthur, will cover 52.41 km.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
