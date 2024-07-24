Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara? Here’s what BMRCL said

Great news for Ramanagara residents! The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is extending metro services to the Ramanagara district. A Rs 1.59 crore tender was issued on July 9 for a study report on the Bidadi extension, with a Hyderabad-based company drafting it. The expansion will add 68 km to the network, enhancing connectivity significantly.

This expansion comes on the heels of BMRCL’s recent achievement of completing a 50 km stretch of metro lines earlier this year. The new project will add a total of 68 km of new routes. BMRCL officials have indicated that the tender for the study report is in its final stages, and there is growing anticipation about the specifics of the metro line in Ramanagara.



According to the BMRCL report, the extended routes will include:

Challaghatta to Bidadi - 15 km

Silk Institute to Harohalli - 24 km

Bommasandra To Attibele - 11 km

Additionally, a new route from Kalena Agrahara to Kadugodi tree park, passing through Jigani, Sanekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, and Varthur, will cover 52.41 km.

