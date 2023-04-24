Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral

    Here are e few behind-the-scenes pictures from the celebration show of Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, and family members having fun with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at the couple's baby shower in Hyderabad.

    As the soon-to-be parents in town, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana organised a baby shower celebration at their home in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, Upasana's baby shower was hosted by their friends. Family and friends, including Sania Mirza, Allu Arjun, and other guests, attended the private celebration. View a few interior photos from the event, which show celebrities having a good time with expectant parents. Upasana's friends hosted a baby shower for her in Dubai a few weeks ago. She posted an adorable video of the occasion on social media.

    The soon-to-be mother, Upasana, also posed for selfies alongside Sania Mirza and other acquaintances. The images and videos from their baby shower are going viral on social media. Allu Arjun posted a picture on social media and wrote: "Soo happy for my Sweetesttt Upsi @Upasanakaminenikonidela (sic)," with a heart emoji. 

    One of the most sought-after couples in the South Indian film business is Charan and Upasana. The pair is about to embark on an exciting stage of life—parenthood. The couple, who have been married for ten years, are expecting a child and are eager to meet their little one. Ram Charan is anticipated to take a break from filming his forthcoming movie RC15 as Upasana announced that she is presently in her third pregnancy and will give birth in July. 

    In a recent interview with a leading media house, Upasana said that she is due in July and like every parent, the couple is also excited. She said, "Health care is very affordable in our country. We must know the different channels to afford it. While I have all this support, I know my organisation will take care of my childbirth. So insurance will cover me. So even I will be using insurance for my childbirth."

