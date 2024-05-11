Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple day after walking out of Tihar jail (WATCH)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, visited the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place to offer prayers on Saturday.

    Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple day after walking out of Tihar jail (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, visited the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place to offer prayers on Saturday.

    Following his release from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal made his way to the historic temple to pay his respects.

    Joining Kejriwal were AAP leaders, including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

    On Friday, as he stepped out of Tihar Jail, the chief minister expressed gratitude to Lord Hanuman and called for people's support in his "fight against dictatorship".

    Kejriwal is scheduled to address a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm and will also hold two roadshows in the south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP SHOCKER! Man shoots mother, hammers wife to death, throws kids from roof; kills self gcw

    UP SHOCKER! Man shoots mother, hammers wife to death, throws kids from roof; kills self

    Caught on camera: UP doctor finds wife with 2 men in hotel room, thrashes them with slippers (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: UP doctor finds wife with 2 men in hotel room, thrashes them with slippers (WATCH)

    'Who knows if Balakot strike took place or not': Telangana CM questions PM Modi over Pulwama attack (WATCH) vkp

    'Who knows if Balakot strike took place or not': Telangana CM questions PM Modi over Pulwama attack (WATCH)

    Arvind Kejriwal to hit campaign trail today! AAP leader to visit Hanuman Temple, hold roadshow; Check details gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal to hit campaign trail today! AAP leader to visit Hanuman Temple, hold roadshow; Check details

    Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail: garlands aarti tilak Check out how AAP leader was welcomed by his family (WATCH) gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail: Check out how AAP leader was welcomed by his family (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Man shoots mother, hammers wife to death, throws kids from roof; kills self gcw

    UP SHOCKER! Man shoots mother, hammers wife to death, throws kids from roof; kills self

    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances vkp

    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..' RKK

    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..'

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct vkp

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct

    Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh DECLARES assets worth Rs 16 crores check details gcw

    Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh DECLARES assets worth Rs 16 crores

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon