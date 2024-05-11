Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra vows to win next Diamond League meeting after finishing close second in Doha

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his determination to surpass his performance in the next Diamond League meeting after narrowly missing out on victory in the Doha leg.

Despite a strong effort on Friday, Chopra secured second place in the Doha Diamond League, falling just two centimeters short of Jakub Vadlejch's winning throw with his final effort of 88.36m.

Throughout the competition, the 26-year-old Indian trailed behind the experienced Czech athlete, who clinched the title with a throw of 88.38m.

Making his season debut, Chopra made a final attempt to defend his title but ultimately fell short.

Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, claimed the third spot with a throw measuring 86.62m.

"The most important competition for me this year is Paris Olympics, but Diamond League meetings are important too. This was the opener for me this season, I finished second with a narrow two centimetre margin but next time I will try to draw far and try to win," Chopra said.

The upcoming Diamond League meeting featuring men's javelin as a discipline is scheduled for July 7 in Paris.

Chopra also expressed gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Qatar for their unwavering support.

"The support I am getting from the Indian people here in Qatar is always amazing, there aren't words enough for me to thank them for their support. Maybe in some years the Indian will throw really far! I feel really proud that I am an Indian," he said.

During each Diamond League meeting, athletes earn points based on their ranking, with the first-place finisher receiving 8 points, followed by 7 points for second place, and so on down to 1 point for eighth place.

The top six javelin throwers from the Diamond League events will advance to the Finals in Brussels on September 13-14. The winner of the Finals will be awarded the prestigious DL champion's trophy.

