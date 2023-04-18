Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla RACY Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks irresistible in black and white printed BOLD bikini

    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body, booty, and cleavage in a black and white printed bikini and fans love her stunning body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the alluring black and white printed bikini as she flaunts her cleavage and abs. The viral Bhojpuri dance reel of Namrata Malla is just unmissable and irresistible. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off a bright smile as she gyrates to the Bhojpuri song Nagin and displays her luscious body with cleavage in a black and white print bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose, grooving to the beats of the viral bhojpuri song, and has hands on her sexy waist in a black and white printed bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature high by donning the black and white printed bikini in the dance video. This dance reel of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla went viral on Instagram. She shows off her cleavage and toned hands in the picture.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata grooves to the viral song mix of the Bhojpuri song Nagin with her effortless and smooth dance moves in a black and white printed bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, hands, and abs here.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this sensual dance video of Namrata Malla was released, it went popular on social media. Namrata Malla looks searing hot and sensual in a bold black and white printed bikini with extremely short black shorts in the video.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla serves a dose of sensual looks and soars the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram with seductive looks to the camera in the dance video and flaunts her toned abs and cleavage in a racy black and white printed bikini and pair of short black shorts.

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress, who is also known for hit Bhojpuri songs like Tabla and Do Ghoont, looks drop-dead sizzling in the picture as she displays her perfectly toned abs, cleavage, and hands in a sexy black and white printed bikini.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden vma

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Recent Stories

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India price starts at Rs 95 80 lakh Check variants features other details gcw

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India, price starts at Rs 95.80 lakh; Check variants, features, other details

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion

    Karnataka Election 2023 Story behind Yediyurappa lucky Ambassador car used for son nomination filing gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Story behind Yediyurappa's 'lucky' Ambassador car used for son's nomination filing

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon